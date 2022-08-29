$29,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-271-7114
2022 Kia Soul
LX
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9225979
- Stock #: P3496
- VIN: KNDJ23AU7N7830751
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,355 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 11,355 Miles! This Kia Soul delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 16 Steel w/Cover, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* This Kia Soul Features the Following Options *Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Auto Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode select system, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 205/60R16, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2.*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.