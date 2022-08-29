Menu
2022 Kia Soul

11,355 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Soul

2022 Kia Soul

LX

2022 Kia Soul

LX

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

11,355KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9225979
  Stock #: P3496
  VIN: KNDJ23AU7N7830751

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style Hatchback
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 11,355 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 11,355 Miles! This Kia Soul delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 16 Steel w/Cover, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers. This Kia Soul Features the Following Options: Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Auto Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode select system, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 205/60R16, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Email Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

