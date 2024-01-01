Menu
Low Mileage!

Put your bravest plans into motion with the 2023 Ariya. This 2023 Nissan Ariya is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 18,679 kms. Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

2023 Nissan Ariya

18,679 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Ariya

PLATINUM+ - Low Mileage

2023 Nissan Ariya

PLATINUM+ - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

18,679KM
Used
VIN JN1DF0CD0PM704560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,679 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Put your bravest plans into motion with the 2023 Ariya. This 2023 Nissan Ariya is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 18,679 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2023 Nissan Ariya