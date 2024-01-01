$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Nissan Ariya
PLATINUM+ - Low Mileage
2023 Nissan Ariya
PLATINUM+ - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
18,679KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JN1DF0CD0PM704560
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,679 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Put your bravest plans into motion with the 2023 Ariya. This 2023 Nissan Ariya is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 18,679 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Put your bravest plans into motion with the 2023 Ariya. This 2023 Nissan Ariya is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 18,679 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT LT, REAR CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, WIRELESS CHARGING, 17" ALLOYS 51,395 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT SLT, CREW CAB, SUNROOF, LEATHER, 5.3 V8, X31 PACKAGE 140,236 KM $45,816 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 4x4 - Supercab XLT - 145 WB 46,465 KM $49,798 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2023 Nissan Ariya