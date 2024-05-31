$62,719+ tax & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Atlas
Highline 2.0 TSI - Leather Seats
2024 Volkswagen Atlas
Highline 2.0 TSI - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$62,719
+ taxes & licensing
7,700KM
Used
VIN 1V2BR2CA2RC503974
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oryx White Pearl Effect
- Interior Colour French Roast
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11487
- Mileage 7,700 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats!
This 2024 Volkswagen Atlas is a spacious SUV engineered for long hauls, with clever safety and driver assistance packages.
This 2024 Volkswagen Atlas is a premium family hauler that offers voluminous space for occupants and cargo, comfort, sophisticated safety and driver-assist technology. The exterior sports a bold design, with an imposing front grille, coherent body lines, and a muscular stance. On the inside, trim pieces are crafted with premium materials and carefully put together to ensure rugged build quality, with straightforward control layouts, ergonomic seats, and an abundance of storage space. With a bevy of standard safety technology that inspires confidence, this 2024 Volkswagen Atlas is an excellent option for a versatile and capable family SUV.
This oryx white pearl effect SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine.
Our Atlas's trim level is Highline 2.0 TSI. Upgrading to this Highline trim rewards you with awesome standard features such as a panoramic sunroof, harman/kardon premium audio, integrated navigation, and leather seating upholstery. Also standard include a power liftgate for rear cargo access, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, adaptive cruise control, and a 12-inch infotainment system with Car-Net mobile hotspot internet access, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, park distance control, and autonomous emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 7700 kms.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
5.99% financing for 84 months.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $477.18 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $1071 (OMVIC fee, Air and Tire Tax, Wheel Locks, Admin fee, Security and Etching) is included in the purchase price. ). Incentives expire 2024-05-31. See dealer for details.
LEASING:
Estimated Lease Payment: $373 bi-weekly
Payment based on 5.49% lease financing for 60 months with $0 down payment on approved credit. Total obligation $48,600. Mileage allowance of 16,000 KM/year. Offer expires 2024-05-31.
Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
8-Way Driver Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Passenger Seat
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Piano Black/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Car-Net 4G LTE enabled Wi-Fi (4 years included) Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Axle Ratio: TBD
Standard Suspension -inc: coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers and stabilizer bar
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Full-Time All-Wheel
73.9 L Fuel Tank
495.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Media / Nav / Comm
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) / Travel Assist
Engine: 2.0L TSI 4-Cylinder
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: eco driving mode and start/stop system w/regenerative braking
GVWR: 2,690 lbs
Tires: 255/50R20
Remote Releases -Inc: Easy Open & Easy Close Proximity Cargo Access
Blind Spot Alert Blind Spot
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2024 Volkswagen Atlas