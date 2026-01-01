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2025 GMC Canyon
Elevation - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
2025 GMC Canyon
Elevation - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
5,500KM
VIN 1GTP2BEK2S1244048
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 5,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Off-Road Suspension, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Lane Keep Assist!
This 2025 GMC Canyon is for sale today in Kanata.
Aimed at shoppers who desire the capability of a traditional pickup without the compromise of a full-size truck, this 2025 GMC Canyon is ready to take on whatever you throw at it. From work-site duties to intense off-road sessions, this Canyon is sure to never skip a beat!
This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 5,500 km. It's Onyx Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Canyon's trim level is Elevation. This rugged truck features a comprehensive off-roading package with factory-lifted suspension, front recovery hooks and off-road performance display, along with great standard features such as a vivid 11.3-inch diagonal infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, and a 6-speaker audio system. Safety features include automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, Teen Driver, and forward collision alert with IntelliBeam high beam assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-Road Suspension, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Lane Keep Assist, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This 2025 GMC Canyon is for sale today in Kanata.
Aimed at shoppers who desire the capability of a traditional pickup without the compromise of a full-size truck, this 2025 GMC Canyon is ready to take on whatever you throw at it. From work-site duties to intense off-road sessions, this Canyon is sure to never skip a beat!
This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 5,500 km. It's Onyx Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Canyon's trim level is Elevation. This rugged truck features a comprehensive off-roading package with factory-lifted suspension, front recovery hooks and off-road performance display, along with great standard features such as a vivid 11.3-inch diagonal infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, and a 6-speaker audio system. Safety features include automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, Teen Driver, and forward collision alert with IntelliBeam high beam assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-Road Suspension, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Lane Keep Assist, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy lamp
Instrument panel, soft-touch materials
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Lighting, interior, centre dome
Air vents, rear
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding bench with storage
Console, floor, front compartment with cup holders and cell phone storage
Steering wheel, sport-style
Driver Information Centre, 11" diagonal fully-digital display
Off-Road Performance Display
Power outlet, 12-volt located in centre console bin
USB Ports, 1, centre console charge only, rear
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt, day/night
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Off-Road Suspension
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Differential, automatic locking rear
Frame, fully-boxed
Alternator, 220 amps
Engine control, stop/start system disable button
Battery, 12-volt with rundown protection, 800 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp-hour rating
Driver Mode Selector includes Normal, Off-Road, Terrain and Tow/Haul
Black Recovery hooks, front
GVWR, 6250 lbs (2835 kg)
Suspension, Off-Road, 2" factory installed lift and widened track
Radiator Grille Shutters, automatic
Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control
Engine, TurboMax (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 430 lb-ft of torque [583 Nm] @ 3000 rpm)
Exterior
Wheel opening mouldings
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Window, rear-sliding, manual
Mouldings, Black beltline
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable
Tire, spare P265/70R17SL all-season, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 17 x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) steel
Taillamps, LED rear combination
Mirror caps, painted Black
Tires, 265/65R18SL all-terrain, black wall
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Rear seat reminder
StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in truck trailer alignment for hitching
Buckle to Drive
Hitch View
Child lock system, rear door latch
Rear Seat Belt Indicator
Following Distance Indicator (Included and only available with (PCW) Canyon Pro Safety.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Additional Features
PROGRADE TRAILERING SYSTEM includes (U1D) In-vehicle Trailering App and (Z82) Trailering Package
Trailer brake controller, integrated (Included and only available with (Z82) Trailering Package.)
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behavior
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector (Includes (JL1) Trailer brake controller. Included with (ZL6) Pro Grade Trailering System.)
Trailering App, System includes checklist, trailer maintenance reminders, trailer security alerts, trailer mileage, tow/haul reminder and trailer electrical diagnostics (Included and only available with (ZL6) ProGrade Trailering System.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
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Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2025 GMC Canyon