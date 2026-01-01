2025 GMC Canyon

PROGRADE TRAILERING SYSTEM includes (U1D) In-vehicle Trailering App and (Z82) Trailering Package

Trailer brake controller, integrated (Included and only available with (Z82) Trailering Package.)

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behavior

Trailering Package includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector (Includes (JL1) Trailer brake controller. Included with (ZL6) Pro Grade Trailering System.)