AWD ! 5-Speed Manual ! Heated Seats ! Cruise ! Air !

2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

157,000 KM

Details

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring 5-Speed Manual ! Heated Seats !

2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring 5-Speed Manual ! Heated Seats !

Location

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

157,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GPABC4HG256685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD ! 5-Speed Manual ! Heated Seats ! Cruise ! Air !

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motortrendz

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-258-XXXX

613-258-2727

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Motortrendz

613-258-2727

2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek