Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Power Liftgate!

This 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe is for sale today.

This Chevy Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The impressive amount of cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers stuff as well. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike. Work hard and play harder with this capable Chevy Tahoe. This SUV has 44,125 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tahoes trim level is LT. Stepping up to this Tahoe LT is a great choice as it comes with many driver assistance features like low speed automatic forward braking, forward collision alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, safety alert seat and IntelliBeam headlamps. It also includes a power liftgate with programmable height, heated leather front seats with memory settings, an 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G LTE WiFi, SiriusXM, a premium Bose sound system, rear parking assistance, tri-zone automatic climate control, power adjustable pedals, remote vehicle start and leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Power Liftgate, Memory Seats, Remote Start.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/

Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2020 Chevrolet Tahoe

44,125 KM

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

44,125KM
Used
VIN 1GNSKBKC3LR119819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour JET BLK LEATHER-APPOINTED
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-267A
  • Mileage 44,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Power Liftgate!

This 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe is for sale today.

This Chevy Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The impressive amount of cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers stuff as well. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike. Work hard and play harder with this capable Chevy Tahoe. This SUV has 44,125 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tahoe's trim level is LT. Stepping up to this Tahoe LT is a great choice as it comes with many driver assistance features like low speed automatic forward braking, forward collision alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, safety alert seat and IntelliBeam headlamps. It also includes a power liftgate with programmable height, heated leather front seats with memory settings, an 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G LTE WiFi, SiriusXM, a premium Bose sound system, rear parking assistance, tri-zone automatic climate control, power adjustable pedals, remote vehicle start and leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Power Liftgate, Memory Seats, Remote Start.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats

Interior

remote start

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Intellibeam

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

613-258-3403

