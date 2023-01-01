$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
LT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
LT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
44,125KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GNSKBKC3LR119819
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour JET BLK LEATHER-APPOINTED
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-267A
- Mileage 44,125 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Power Liftgate!
This 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe is for sale today.
This Chevy Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The impressive amount of cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers stuff as well. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike. Work hard and play harder with this capable Chevy Tahoe. This SUV has 44,125 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tahoe's trim level is LT. Stepping up to this Tahoe LT is a great choice as it comes with many driver assistance features like low speed automatic forward braking, forward collision alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, safety alert seat and IntelliBeam headlamps. It also includes a power liftgate with programmable height, heated leather front seats with memory settings, an 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G LTE WiFi, SiriusXM, a premium Bose sound system, rear parking assistance, tri-zone automatic climate control, power adjustable pedals, remote vehicle start and leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Power Liftgate, Memory Seats, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe is for sale today.
This Chevy Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The impressive amount of cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers stuff as well. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike. Work hard and play harder with this capable Chevy Tahoe. This SUV has 44,125 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tahoe's trim level is LT. Stepping up to this Tahoe LT is a great choice as it comes with many driver assistance features like low speed automatic forward braking, forward collision alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, safety alert seat and IntelliBeam headlamps. It also includes a power liftgate with programmable height, heated leather front seats with memory settings, an 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G LTE WiFi, SiriusXM, a premium Bose sound system, rear parking assistance, tri-zone automatic climate control, power adjustable pedals, remote vehicle start and leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Power Liftgate, Memory Seats, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Interior
remote start
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Intellibeam
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Custom - Apple CarPlay 78,354 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Cadillac ATS AWD 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Honda HR-V LX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - $153 B/W 118,493 KM $17,898 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Call Dealer
613-258-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2020 Chevrolet Tahoe