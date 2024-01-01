$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Denali - Cooled Seats
2020 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Denali - Cooled Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
218,642KM
Used
VIN 1GT49RE75LF181051
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour JET BLK PERF LTH-APPT
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-233A
- Mileage 218,642 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Audio!
This 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD is for sale today.
The redesigned GMC Sierra HD is here to change trucks forever. With useful features designed to make your work day easier, along with professional grade comforts, you'll never want to go back. Experience professional grade capability and next level comfort over rough terrain with it's expertly designed seats and pro grade suspension. The GMC Sierra 2500HD is strong enough to get the job done no matter the conditions, while remaining comfortable and stylish enough to be the family adventure vehicle. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 218,642 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 401HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 2500HD's trim level is Denali. This top of the line Sierra 2500HD Denali is the ultimate 3/4 ton truck as it comes loaded with luxurious features such as leather heated and cooled seats, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, a heavy-duty suspension, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, exclusive aluminum wheels and exterior styling, signature LED lighting, a large touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G LTE capability. Additionally, this truck also comes with a leather wrapped heated steering wheel with audio controls, wireless charging, Bose premium audio, heated rear seats, an EZ-Lift and Lower MultiPro tailgate, remote engine start, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED box lighting and a ProGrade trailering system with hitch guidance and an integrated brake controller. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Rear Seats, Power Pedals.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated rear seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
Power pedals
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
LED Lights
EZ-lift tailgate
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-258-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2020 GMC Sierra 2500