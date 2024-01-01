2020 GMC Sierra 2500

Menu
Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Audio!

This 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD is for sale today.

The redesigned GMC Sierra HD is here to change trucks forever. With useful features designed to make your work day easier, along with professional grade comforts, youll never want to go back. Experience professional grade capability and next level comfort over rough terrain with its expertly designed seats and pro grade suspension. The GMC Sierra 2500HD is strong enough to get the job done no matter the conditions, while remaining comfortable and stylish enough to be the family adventure vehicle. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 218,642 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 401HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sierra 2500HDs trim level is Denali. This top of the line Sierra 2500HD Denali is the ultimate 3/4 ton truck as it comes loaded with luxurious features such as leather heated and cooled seats, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, a heavy-duty suspension, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, exclusive aluminum wheels and exterior styling, signature LED lighting, a large touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G LTE capability. Additionally, this truck also comes with a leather wrapped heated steering wheel with audio controls, wireless charging, Bose premium audio, heated rear seats, an EZ-Lift and Lower MultiPro tailgate, remote engine start, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED box lighting and a ProGrade trailering system with hitch guidance and an integrated brake controller. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Rear Seats, Power Pedals.

Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

218,642 KM

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali - Cooled Seats

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali - Cooled Seats

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

218,642KM
Used
VIN 1GT49RE75LF181051

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour JET BLK PERF LTH-APPT
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 24-233A
  Mileage 218,642 KM

Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Audio!

This 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD is for sale today.

The redesigned GMC Sierra HD is here to change trucks forever. With useful features designed to make your work day easier, along with professional grade comforts, you'll never want to go back. Experience professional grade capability and next level comfort over rough terrain with it's expertly designed seats and pro grade suspension. The GMC Sierra 2500HD is strong enough to get the job done no matter the conditions, while remaining comfortable and stylish enough to be the family adventure vehicle. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 218,642 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 401HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sierra 2500HD's trim level is Denali. This top of the line Sierra 2500HD Denali is the ultimate 3/4 ton truck as it comes loaded with luxurious features such as leather heated and cooled seats, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, a heavy-duty suspension, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, exclusive aluminum wheels and exterior styling, signature LED lighting, a large touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G LTE capability. Additionally, this truck also comes with a leather wrapped heated steering wheel with audio controls, wireless charging, Bose premium audio, heated rear seats, an EZ-Lift and Lower MultiPro tailgate, remote engine start, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED box lighting and a ProGrade trailering system with hitch guidance and an integrated brake controller. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Rear Seats, Power Pedals.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

remote start
Navigation
Heated rear seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay

Aluminum Wheels

Power pedals

Lane Departure Warning

Android Auto

Premium Audio
Park Assist
LED Lights
EZ-lift tailgate
SiriusXM
4G LTE

2020 GMC Sierra 2500