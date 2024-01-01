$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4 - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
19,357KM
Used
VIN 1GTP9EEL1MZ436331
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Tintcoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black/Kalahari
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-219A
- Mileage 19,357 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Off Road Suspension, Heated Seats, Memory Seat!
This 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today.
This GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 19,357 kms. It's cayenne red tintcoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is AT4. Upgrading to this Sierra 1500 AT4 is an excellent choice as it comes loaded with leather heated and cooled seats, unique aluminum wheels, remote engine start, an off road suspension package, LED cargo box lighting with a spray in bed liner, a large 8 inch touchscreen display paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, bluetooth streaming audio and is 4G LTE capable. Additional features include a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable heated side mirrors, remote keyless entry with push button start, HD rear vision camera, StabiliTrak with hill descent control, signature LED lighting, 10-way power seats, a CornerStep rear bumper and a GMC ProGrade trailering system for added convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Off Road Suspension, Heated Seats, Memory Seat, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
Power Seats
Mechanical
Off Road Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Bed Liner
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
