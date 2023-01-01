$42,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Charger
GT Sunroof! Nav! Leather Trimmed!
2022 Dodge Charger
GT Sunroof! Nav! Leather Trimmed!
Location
Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-2727
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
43,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDXMG7NH159624
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
GPS System
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
