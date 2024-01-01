$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-250
Super Duty Platinum - Navigation
2022 Ford F-250
Super Duty Platinum - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
81,078KM
Used
VIN 1FT8W2BT7NEC30181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,078 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Blind Spot Detection!
This 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty is for sale today.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-250 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-250 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 81,078 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-250 Super Duty's trim level is Platinum. Upgrading to this ultra premium F-250 Platinum edition is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with exclusive polished aluminum wheels, unique premium leather seats that are heated and cooled, a Bang & Olufsen 10 speaker audio system with SiriusXM radio, painted and chrome exterior accents with a built-in rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power extendable trailer style mirrors. This impressive truck also includes a colour touchscreen with built-in navigation and SYNC 4 featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED auto headlights, power running boards, power front seats and heated rear seats, a useful driver door keypad, 360 degree camera with rear parking sensors, a leather heated steering wheel, dual zone climate control, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, power adjustable pedals and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, 360 Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W2BT7NEC30181.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Exterior
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
SYNC 4
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2022 Ford F-250