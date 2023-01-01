Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Wireless Charging!</b><br> <br> This 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV is for sale today. <br> <br>This 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV brings fun and excitement to the electric SUV segment. Bold colors, a striking shape with expertly sculpted lines, easy to read displays and more cargo room make this a must-have compact SUV for the modern age. Freedom from gas stations is the cherry on top, with impressive range, fast charging times, and all the driver information you need to make driving this 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV a breeze.Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Bolt EUVs trim level is LT. This Chevy Bolt LT is more than an eco-friendly budget beast that offers fast charging, on demand regenerative braking, and aluminum wheels. It also comes with all the modern technology you expect from an EV, like the Chevy Infotainment System with Wi-Fi, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth connectivity all controlled via the large touchscreen. If you need more reasons to love it, it also has a configurable driver information centre with selectable themes, programmable charging, remote keyless entry, ambient LED lighting, and Teen Driver technology. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors. <br><br>For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/myers-engine-transmission-for-life/>Life Time Coverage</a>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2023 Chevrolet Bolt

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet Bolt

EUV LT - Fast Charging - Apple CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Chevrolet Bolt

EUV LT - Fast Charging - Apple CarPlay

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 1G1FY6S05P4156355

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Wireless Charging!

This 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV is for sale today.

This 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV brings fun and excitement to the electric SUV segment. Bold colors, a striking shape with expertly sculpted lines, easy to read displays and more cargo room make this a must-have compact SUV for the modern age. Freedom from gas stations is the cherry on top, with impressive range, fast charging times, and all the driver information you need to make driving this 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV a breeze.It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Bolt EUV's trim level is LT. This Chevy Bolt LT is more than an eco-friendly budget beast that offers fast charging, on demand regenerative braking, and aluminum wheels. It also comes with all the modern technology you expect from an EV, like the Chevy Infotainment System with Wi-Fi, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth connectivity all controlled via the large touchscreen. If you need more reasons to love it, it also has a configurable driver information centre with selectable themes, programmable charging, remote keyless entry, ambient LED lighting, and Teen Driver technology. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Intellibeam
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Electric Vehicle
Fast Charging

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss for sale in Kemptville, ON
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 59,887 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV LT - Fast Charging - Apple CarPlay for sale in Kemptville, ON
2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV LT - Fast Charging - Apple CarPlay 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Lexus NX NX 300 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Lexus NX NX 300 53,957 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

Call Dealer

613-258-XXXX

(click to show)

613-258-3403

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Bolt