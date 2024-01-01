$19,990+ tax & licensing
1999 Chevrolet Corvette
1999 Chevrolet Corvette
Location
Platinum Auto Sales
2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
613-561-4857
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pewter
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 188,303 KM
Vehicle Description
1999 Chevrolet Corvette C5: Unleash the Legend with a Twist!
Ahoy, speed aficionados! Behold the 1999 Chevrolet Corvette C5, a roaring testament to American automotive prowess. This V8-powered beast isn’t just a car; it’s a symphony of horsepower and style, all wrapped up in a sleek, aerodynamic package.
Engine and Performance:
Under the hood, you’ll find a heart-pounding 5.7L V8 engine, ready to catapult you from 0 to 60 mph in a mere blink of an eye. Paired with a manual 6-speed transmission, this Corvette offers an exhilarating driving experience that puts you in full control of its 345 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. It's not just a drive; it's a dance with the road.
Design and Features:
The Corvette C5 is a head-turner, boasting a timeless design that screams sophistication and power. With its iconic pop-up headlights, curvaceous body, and sporty stance, this classic beauty demands attention wherever it goes. Slip into the leather-trimmed seats, grip the leather-wrapped steering wheel, and feel the thrill of the open road like never before.
Why Choose the 1999 Chevrolet Corvette C5?
It’s simple. This isn’t just a car; it’s an experience. Whether you’re cruising down the highway or tearing up the track, the Corvette C5 delivers performance, style, and excitement in spades. Don’t just drive, embrace the legend.
Disclaimer:
While we strive to provide accurate information, please note that vehicle specifications, features, and availability are subject to change without notice. Always consult with our sales team for the most up-to-date information.
Ready to make this legendary Corvette C5 yours? Contact us today and unleash the beast!
List of mods from previous owner –
Manual transmission
Stock engine
Borla axelback exhaust
Willwood Big brake kit
Matching rear disc upgrade
Bilstein DRM valved shocks
Hotchkins front and rear sway bars
C7 corvette wheels (OEM included)
Hankook tires still fresh
New wheel bearings
Other new misc parts
New parts in box not installed
ACT Clutch and flywheel
B&M short shifter
Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!
Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.
Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved!
Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.
Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required).
$699 Certification Fee Includes 30 Day Guarantee, inquire for details.
If opting to not purchase certified, please consider the following *This Vehicle is not driveable and not certified, Certification is available for $699, which also includes 30 day/1000km guarantee, in which case the vehicle is then Fit and Driveable, inquire for details.
Please contact a sales representative to ensure options are exactly as stated. It is rare but sometimes the vin decoder makes errors.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Powertrain
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Platinum Auto Sales
Platinum Auto Sales
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-561-4857