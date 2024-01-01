Menu
<p> </p> <p><strong>1999 Chevrolet Corvette C5: Unleash the Legend with a Twist!</strong></p> <p>Ahoy, speed aficionados! Behold the 1999 Chevrolet Corvette C5, a roaring testament to American automotive prowess. This V8-powered beast isn’t just a car; it’s a symphony of horsepower and style, all wrapped up in a sleek, aerodynamic package.</p> <p><strong>Engine and Performance:</strong><br /> Under the hood, you’ll find a heart-pounding 5.7L V8 engine, ready to catapult you from 0 to 60 mph in a mere blink of an eye. Paired with a manual 6-speed transmission, this Corvette offers an exhilarating driving experience that puts you in full control of its 345 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. It's not just a drive; it's a dance with the road.</p> <p><strong>Design and Features:</strong><br /> The Corvette C5 is a head-turner, boasting a timeless design that screams sophistication and power. With its iconic pop-up headlights, curvaceous body, and sporty stance, this classic beauty demands attention wherever it goes. Slip into the leather-trimmed seats, grip the leather-wrapped steering wheel, and feel the thrill of the open road like never before.</p> <p><strong>Why Choose the 1999 Chevrolet Corvette C5?</strong><br /> It’s simple. This isn’t just a car; it’s an experience. Whether you’re cruising down the highway or tearing up the track, the Corvette C5 delivers performance, style, and excitement in spades. Don’t just drive, embrace the legend.</p> <p><strong>Disclaimer:</strong><br /> While we strive to provide accurate information, please note that vehicle specifications, features, and availability are subject to change without notice. Always consult with our sales team for the most up-to-date information.</p> <p>Ready to make this legendary Corvette C5 yours? Contact us today and unleash the beast!</p> <p>List of mods from previous owner – </p> <p>Manual transmission</p> <p>Stock engine</p> <p>Borla axelback exhaust</p> <p>Willwood Big brake kit</p> <p>Matching rear disc upgrade</p> <p>Bilstein DRM valved shocks</p> <p>Hotchkins front and rear sway bars</p> <p>C7 corvette wheels (OEM included)</p> <p>Hankook tires still fresh</p> <p>New wheel bearings</p> <p>Other new misc parts</p> <p>New parts in box not installed</p> <p>ACT Clutch and flywheel</p> <p>B&M short shifter</p> <p>   Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!<br />     Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love. <br />     Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved! <br />     Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car. <br />     Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required).<br /> $699 Certification Fee Includes 30 Day Guarantee, inquire for details.  <br />     If opting to not purchase certified, please consider the following *This Vehicle is not driveable and not certified, Certification is available for $699, which also includes 30 day/1000km guarantee, in which case the vehicle is then Fit and Driveable, inquire for details.<br />     Please contact a sales representative to ensure options are exactly as stated. It is rare but sometimes the vin decoder makes errors.</p>

188,303 KM

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2

613-561-4857

188,303KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YY22GXX5110061

  • Exterior Colour Pewter
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 188,303 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2

