2007 Ford F-150
F150
Petrie Ford
1388 Bath Road, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 24H9B
- Mileage 150,395 KM
mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
NOTE: This vehicles does not qualify for financing through Petrie Ford or it's affiliated partners. Please see one of our Sales Representatives for further details.
http://www.petrieford.com/used/Ford-F150-2007-id10559069.html
613-546-2211