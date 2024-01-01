Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. NOTE: This vehicles does not qualify for financing through Petrie Ford or its affiliated partners. Please see one of our Sales Representatives for further details. </p> <a href=http://www.petrieford.com/used/Ford-F150-2007-id10559069.html>http://www.petrieford.com/used/Ford-F150-2007-id10559069.html</a>

2007 Ford F-150

150,395 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Ford F-150

F150

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Ford F-150

F150

Location

Petrie Ford

1388 Bath Road, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-546-2211

Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
150,395KM
Used
VIN 1FTPX14V37FB13972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 24H9B
  • Mileage 150,395 KM

Vehicle Description

mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

NOTE: This vehicles does not qualify for financing through Petrie Ford or it's affiliated partners. Please see one of our Sales Representatives for further details.


http://www.petrieford.com/used/Ford-F150-2007-id10559069.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

UNFIT
not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition
AS-IS VEHICLE: This vehicle is being sold as-is

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petrie Ford

Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND for sale in Kingston, ON
2021 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND 11 KM $27,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Transit Connect Van XLT for sale in Kingston, ON
2020 Ford Transit Connect Van XLT 30,360 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in Kingston, ON
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 242,472 KM $2,688 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Petrie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petrie Ford

Petrie Ford

1388 Bath Road, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-546-XXXX

(click to show)

613-546-2211

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Petrie Ford

613-546-2211

Contact Seller
2007 Ford F-150