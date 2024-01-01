$CALL+ tax & licensing
2007 Saturn Aura
XR
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
167,554KM
Used
VIN 1G8ZV57717F257355
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P01912A
- Mileage 167,554 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2007 Saturn Aura is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This sedan has 167,554 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
3.6L DOHC SFI VVT 24-VALVE V6 ENGINE (STD), Passenger Air Bag, Emergency Trunk Release, Tires - Rear Performance, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Reading Lamps, Universal Garage Door Opener, Rear Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Door Locks, Power Mir...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2007 Saturn Aura