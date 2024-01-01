$3,750+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
2008 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
Location
Petrie Ford
1388 Bath Road, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-546-2211
$3,750
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 24Z5A
- Mileage 276,508 KM
Vehicle Description
mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
NOTE: This vehicles does not qualify for financing through Petrie Ford or it's affiliated partners. Please see one of our Sales Representatives for further details.
http://www.petrieford.com/used/Ford-Explorer-2008-id10814087.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Petrie Ford
Email Petrie Ford
Petrie Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-546-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-546-2211