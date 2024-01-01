Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. NOTE: This vehicles does not qualify for financing through Petrie Ford or its affiliated partners. Please see one of our Sales Representatives for further details. </p> <a href=http://www.petrieford.com/used/Ford-Explorer-2008-id10814087.html>http://www.petrieford.com/used/Ford-Explorer-2008-id10814087.html</a>

2008 Ford Explorer

276,508 KM

Details Description Features

$3,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Location

Petrie Ford

1388 Bath Road, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-546-2211

Contact Seller

$3,750

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
276,508KM
Used
VIN 1FMEU85838UB04568

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 24Z5A
  • Mileage 276,508 KM

Vehicle Description

mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

NOTE: This vehicles does not qualify for financing through Petrie Ford or it's affiliated partners. Please see one of our Sales Representatives for further details.


http://www.petrieford.com/used/Ford-Explorer-2008-id10814087.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

UNFIT
not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition
AS-IS VEHICLE: This vehicle is being sold as-is

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petrie Ford

Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Kingston, ON
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 73,075 KM $50,888 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Ford Explorer LIMITED for sale in Kingston, ON
2008 Ford Explorer LIMITED 276,508 KM $3,750 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Ranger XLT for sale in Kingston, ON
2021 Ford Ranger XLT 97,902 KM $36,995 + tax & lic

Email Petrie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petrie Ford

Petrie Ford

1388 Bath Road, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-546-XXXX

(click to show)

613-546-2211

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,750

+ taxes & licensing

Petrie Ford

613-546-2211

Contact Seller
2008 Ford Explorer