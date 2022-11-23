Menu
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

35,058 KM

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
WT- $225 B/W

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

35,058KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9352417
  • Stock #: 23120A
  • VIN: 1GCPKREA2AZ120863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sheer Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Stock # 23120A
  • Mileage 35,058 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

In an ultra-competitive class, the Chevy Silverado stands out. This 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

Thanks to new technology and structural upgrades plus a strong desire to keep the Silverado a leader in its class, the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado is built with you in mind. The Silverado 1500 offers impressive towing capacities and when you factor in its comfortable seats, a smooth ride, plus low wind and road noise levels, Silverado 1500 proves that it's the truck you want. This low mileage Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has just 35,058 kms. It's sheer silver metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 302HP 4.8L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $224.94 with $0 down for 48 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $23394 ). See dealer for details.

For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

4.8L SFI FLEX-FUEL V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (VVT), A/C, Tires - Rear All-Season, Intermittent Wipers, Steel Wheels, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Stability Control, Front Head Air Bag, Four Wheel Drive, Vinyl...

Taylor Automall

