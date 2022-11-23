2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$19,998 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 0 5 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9352417

9352417 Stock #: 23120A

23120A VIN: 1GCPKREA2AZ120863

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sheer Silver Metallic

Body Style Pickup Truck

Stock # 23120A

Mileage 35,058 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4.8L SFI FLEX-FUEL V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (VVT), A/C, Tires - Rear All-Season, Intermittent Wipers, Steel Wheels, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Stability Control, Front Head Air Bag, Four Wheel Drive, Vinyl...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.