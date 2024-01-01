$2,688+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
Petrie Ford
1388 Bath Road, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-546-2211
$2,688
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 23K30C
- Mileage 242,472 KM
Vehicle Description
mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
NOTE: This vehicles does not qualify for financing through Petrie Ford or it's affiliated partners. Please see one of our Sales Representatives for further details.
http://www.petrieford.com/used/Mazda-Mazda3-2010-id10551863.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Petrie Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Petrie Ford
Petrie Ford
Call Dealer
613-546-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-546-2211