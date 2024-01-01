$7,990+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Turbo
2011 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Turbo
Location
Platinum Auto Sales
2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
613-561-4857
$7,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,101 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to the ride of your dreams! Feast your eyes on the sleek 2011 Cruze LT Turbo w/1SA, a car that's not just a mode of transportation, but a statement of style and performance.
Let's kick things off with a turbocharged bang! Under the hood, you'll find a peppy 1.4L turbocharged engine, ready to zip you through city streets or cruise effortlessly down the highway. Say goodbye to sluggish starts and hello to exhilarating acceleration!
Step inside and prepare to be pampered. The LT trim spoils you with creature comforts like premium cloth seats, a 6-speaker sound system, and steering wheel-mounted audio controls. It's like being wrapped in a cozy blanket of luxury every time you hit the road.
But wait, there's more! Safety is always in style with the Cruze. From its reinforced steel safety cage to its advanced airbag system, this car has your back (and front, and sides) in case the unexpected happens.
And did we mention the fuel efficiency? With up to 36 MPG on the highway, the Cruze LT Turbo is as easy on your wallet as it is on the eyes.
So why wait? Come experience the 2011 Cruze LT Turbo w/1SA for yourself and discover why it's more than just a carit's a lifestyle.
Disclaimer: While we strive for accuracy in our descriptions, please note that vehicle specifications may vary. Contact us for the most up-to-date information.
Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!
Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.
Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved!
Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.
Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required).
$699 Certification Fee Includes 30 Day Guarantee, inquire for details.
If opting to not purchase certified, please consider the following *This Vehicle is not driveable and not certified, Certification is available for $699, which also includes 30 day/1000km guarantee, in which case the vehicle is then Fit and Driveable, inquire for details.
Please contact a sales representative to ensure options are exactly as stated. It is rare but sometimes the vin decoder makes errors.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Platinum Auto Sales
Platinum Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-561-4857