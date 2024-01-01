Menu
Interested in purchasing a new vehicle? Our award-winning staff are ready to share their knowledge of all things Ford while putting you behind the wheel of your dream. Our knowledgeable Sales Representatives will help you find a vehicle that suits your needs and style and our dedicated Financial Service Representatives work hard behind the scenes to get you pre-approved and ready to roll. Experience the ease of our Service Department for any and all of your future maintenance needs.

2013 Nissan Altima

80,392 KM

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Altima

2.5

2013 Nissan Altima

2.5

Petrie Ford

1388 Bath Road, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-546-2211

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

80,392KM
Used
VIN 1N4AL3APXDN406262

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24P15
  • Mileage 80,392 KM






http://www.petrieford.com/used/Nissan-Altima-2013-id10559067.html

call (613)-546-2211 or visit our dealership located at 1388 Bath Road
Kingston to schedule a test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.



* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.



Petrie Ford

1388 Bath Road, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-546-XXXX

613-546-2211









