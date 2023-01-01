$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Buick Enclave
Leather- Cooled Seats - Leather Seats
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
77,798KM
Used
VIN 5GAKRBKD8FJ201336
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24034AA
- Mileage 77,798 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate!
Buick offers a luxurious three row SUV with the Enclave. This 2015 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
With luxurious appointments and features, the Enclave is an upscale family hauler that easily rivals vehicles way outside its price class|The Buick Enclave is the SUV built for families with discerning taste and need for space.|Buick offers a luxurious three row SUV with the Enclave.|Technology, luxury, and safety all come standard on the spacious Buick Enclave.|This low mileage SUV has just 77,798 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Park Assist, Memory Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 with SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) DOHC (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm) (STD), Cruise Control, Traction Control, MP3 Player, Automatic Headlights, Tire Pressure...
