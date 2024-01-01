Menu
Low Mileage, Premium Audio, Bluetooth, OnStar, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

Get the driveability of a compact with the utility of a small SUV in the Chevy Trax. This 2015 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

The 2015 Chevrolet Trax is a fun to drive small crossover SUV that gives you the space you need and city-friendly handling you need. It has a raised ride height that gives you better visibility and great fuel economy that helps you keep more money in your pocket every time you fill up. The Trax is loaded with the latest technology features and bound for great memories. This low mileage SUV has just 58,233 kms. Its silver ice metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Onstar, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning.

2015 Chevrolet Trax

58,233 KM

2015 Chevrolet Trax

LT- Premium Audio - Bluetooth

2015 Chevrolet Trax

LT- Premium Audio - Bluetooth

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

58,233KM
Used
VIN 3GNCJLSBXFL252528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 58,233 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm), Passenger Air Bag, CD Player, Cruise Control, Rear Defrost, Power Steering, MP3 Player, Knee Air...

