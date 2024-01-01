$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Trax
LT- Premium Audio - Bluetooth
2015 Chevrolet Trax
LT- Premium Audio - Bluetooth
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
58,233KM
Used
VIN 3GNCJLSBXFL252528
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 58,233 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Premium Audio, Bluetooth, OnStar, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control!
Get the driveability of a compact with the utility of a small SUV in the Chevy Trax. This 2015 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2015 Chevrolet Trax is a fun to drive small crossover SUV that gives you the space you need and city-friendly handling you need. It has a raised ride height that gives you better visibility and great fuel economy that helps you keep more money in your pocket every time you fill up. The Trax is loaded with the latest technology features and bound for great memories. This low mileage SUV has just 58,233 kms. It's silver ice metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Onstar, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm), Passenger Air Bag, CD Player, Cruise Control, Rear Defrost, Power Steering, MP3 Player, Knee Air...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2015 Chevrolet Trax