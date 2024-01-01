$14,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Renegade
Sport
2015 Jeep Renegade
Sport
Location
Platinum Auto Sales
2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
613-561-4857
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # C23574
- Mileage 128,476 KM
Vehicle Description
Ready to hit the road with style and grit? Meet our 2015 Jeep Renegade Sport 4WD, the little rebel thats big on personality! This compact SUV isnt just another face in the crowd; its a statement. With its rugged good looks, the Renegade stands out from the pack, turning heads wherever it goes.
Under the hood, youll find a robust 2.4L MultiAir engine that delivers a spirited performance whether youre cruising on the highway or tackling off-road trails. The 4WD system ensures you have the traction and control you need, no matter the conditions. So, go ahead, embrace your adventurous side!
Step inside, and youll discover a surprisingly spacious and well-appointed cabin. Comfort meets functionality with features like power windows, air conditioning, and a user-friendly infotainment system. Plus, with seating for five and ample cargo space, the Renegade is ready for whatever life throws your way.
Safety? Weve got you covered! This Jeep comes equipped with a suite of advanced safety features, including multiple airbags, stability control, and anti-lock brakes. So, you can drive with confidence, knowing youre protected.
Dont settle for ordinary. Choose extraordinary with our 2015 Jeep Renegade Sport 4WD. Its the perfect blend of rugged capability, modern convenience, and undeniable charm. Come see for yourself why the Renegade is the ultimate adventure companion!
Fact Disclaimer: While we strive for accuracy in our descriptions, please note that vehicle specifications, features, and availability are subject to change without notice. Always consult with our sales team for the most up-to-date information.
Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!
Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.
Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved!
Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.
Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required).
$699 Certification Fee Includes 30 Day Guarantee, inquire for details.
If opting to not purchase certified, please consider the following *This Vehicle is not driveable and not certified, Certification is available for $699, which also includes 30 day/1000km guarantee, in which case the vehicle is then Fit and Driveable, inquire for details.
Please contact a sales representative to ensure options are exactly as stated. It is rare but sometimes the vin decoder makes errors.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Platinum Auto Sales
Platinum Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-561-4857