Ready to hit the road with style and grit? Meet our 2015 Jeep Renegade Sport 4WD, the little rebel thats big on personality! This compact SUV isnt just another face in the crowd; its a statement. With its rugged good looks, the Renegade stands out from the pack, turning heads wherever it goes.

Under the hood, youll find a robust 2.4L MultiAir engine that delivers a spirited performance whether youre cruising on the highway or tackling off-road trails. The 4WD system ensures you have the traction and control you need, no matter the conditions. So, go ahead, embrace your adventurous side!

Step inside, and youll discover a surprisingly spacious and well-appointed cabin. Comfort meets functionality with features like power windows, air conditioning, and a user-friendly infotainment system. Plus, with seating for five and ample cargo space, the Renegade is ready for whatever life throws your way.

Safety? Weve got you covered! This Jeep comes equipped with a suite of advanced safety features, including multiple airbags, stability control, and anti-lock brakes. So, you can drive with confidence, knowing youre protected.

Dont settle for ordinary. Choose extraordinary with our 2015 Jeep Renegade Sport 4WD. Its the perfect blend of rugged capability, modern convenience, and undeniable charm. Come see for yourself why the Renegade is the ultimate adventure companion!

Fact Disclaimer: While we strive for accuracy in our descriptions, please note that vehicle specifications, features, and availability are subject to change without notice. Always consult with our sales team for the most up-to-date information.

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2

613-561-4857

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # C23574
  • Mileage 128,476 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

$14,990

