<b>Sunroof, Remote Start, SiriusXM, Rear Camera, Remote Keyless Entry!</b><br> <br> Chevrolets 2016 Malibu Limited midsize sedan offers an excellent blend of ride comfort and confident handling in a package that is both attractive and highly versatile. This 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited is fresh on our lot in Kingston. <br> <br>Heres to the strong, silent type. The 2016 Malibu Limited embodies just that in its smooth performance and handling. This Malibu proves that the beauty of purposeful design is more than skin-deep. Ultra-high-strength steel is used throughout for a structure designed to be exceptionally strong, rigid, and very quiet. Four-wheel antilock disc brakes help ensure reliable stopping performance, while the tuned suspension provides responsive handling. This sedan has 94,356 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Malibu Limiteds trim level is LT. The 1LT was engineered to convey an element of real sophistication for your day-to-day driving needs. This Malibu is trimmed with convenience and entertainment features including a 7-inch color touchscreen display, Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, a USB port, cruise control, air conditioning, OnStar, remote keyless entry, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Rear Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Park Assist, Bluetooth. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

94,356 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Malibu

Limited LT- Sunroof - Remote Start

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

Limited LT- Sunroof - Remote Start

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

94,356KM
Used
Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-XXXX

613-549-1311

1-866-549-1311
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2016 Chevrolet Malibu