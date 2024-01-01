$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Chevrolet Malibu
Limited LT- Sunroof - Remote Start
2016 Chevrolet Malibu
Limited LT- Sunroof - Remote Start
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
94,356KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G11C5SA8GU133986
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 94,356 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Remote Start, SiriusXM, Rear Camera, Remote Keyless Entry!
Chevrolet's 2016 Malibu Limited midsize sedan offers an excellent blend of ride comfort and confident handling in a package that is both attractive and highly versatile. This 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Here's to the strong, silent type. The 2016 Malibu Limited embodies just that in its smooth performance and handling. This Malibu proves that the beauty of purposeful design is more than skin-deep. Ultra-high-strength steel is used throughout for a structure designed to be exceptionally strong, rigid, and very quiet. Four-wheel antilock disc brakes help ensure reliable stopping performance, while the tuned suspension provides responsive handling. This sedan has 94,356 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Malibu Limited's trim level is LT. The 1LT was engineered to convey an element of real sophistication for your day-to-day driving needs. This Malibu is trimmed with convenience and entertainment features including a 7-inch color touchscreen display, Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, a USB port, cruise control, air conditioning, OnStar, remote keyless entry, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Rear Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Park Assist, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Chevrolet's 2016 Malibu Limited midsize sedan offers an excellent blend of ride comfort and confident handling in a package that is both attractive and highly versatile. This 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Here's to the strong, silent type. The 2016 Malibu Limited embodies just that in its smooth performance and handling. This Malibu proves that the beauty of purposeful design is more than skin-deep. Ultra-high-strength steel is used throughout for a structure designed to be exceptionally strong, rigid, and very quiet. Four-wheel antilock disc brakes help ensure reliable stopping performance, while the tuned suspension provides responsive handling. This sedan has 94,356 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Malibu Limited's trim level is LT. The 1LT was engineered to convey an element of real sophistication for your day-to-day driving needs. This Malibu is trimmed with convenience and entertainment features including a 7-inch color touchscreen display, Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, a USB port, cruise control, air conditioning, OnStar, remote keyless entry, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Rear Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Park Assist, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ABS, Cruise Control, MP3 Player, Automatic Headlights, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, CD Player, Rear Defrost, Traction Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Trip Computer, Power Steering, Satellite Radio, Knee Air Bag, Front Wheel Drive, Passenger Vanity Mi...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Taylor Automall
2018 Mazda CX-5 GX- Aluminum Wheels 143,455 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Cadillac XT5 AWD Premium Luxury- Sunroof - Premium Audio 10,975 KM $37,000 + tax & lic
2018 Buick Enclave Premium- Cooled Seats 72,443 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Taylor Automall
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2016 Chevrolet Malibu