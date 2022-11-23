Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

119,937 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT- Apple CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT- Apple CarPlay

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

119,937KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9427590
  • Stock #: 19769A
  • VIN: 1GCVKREC0GZ130213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tungsten Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 119,937 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, MyLink, OnStar!

The all new Chevrolet Silverado 1500 represents the latest in truck innovation from Chevrolet Canada's fastest growing pickup truck brand of 2015 and winner of AJAC Best New Pickup for 2016. This 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

The 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pairs brains with brawn to build upon the legacy of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickup trucks on the road. A muscular front end, sculpted hood, and signature LED lighting accents give Silverado a bold new look, while high-strength steel delivers rugged capability that you can depend on day in and day out.This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 119,937 kms. It's tungsten metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT. The Silverado LT is one of the most popular trims and offers some excellent equipment. Standard on this 1500 LT are stylish aluminum wheels, a very handy EZ-Lift and lower tailgate, an 8 inch touchscreen display with Chevy MyLink, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio and OnStar with 4G LTE. Furthermore, steering wheel audio controls, power windows, remote keyless entry and GM's Stabilitrak also comes included in this trim level. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Mylink, Onstar, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Automall

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 128,432 KM
$28,498 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 115,185 KM
$28,998 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 31,450 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory