2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT- Apple CarPlay
119,937KM
Used
- Stock #: 19769A
- VIN: 1GCVKREC0GZ130213
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tungsten Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 119,937 KM
Vehicle Description
The all new Chevrolet Silverado 1500 represents the latest in truck innovation from Chevrolet Canada's fastest growing pickup truck brand of 2015 and winner of AJAC Best New Pickup for 2016. This 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pairs brains with brawn to build upon the legacy of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickup trucks on the road. A muscular front end, sculpted hood, and signature LED lighting accents give Silverado a bold new look, while high-strength steel delivers rugged capability that you can depend on day in and day out.This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 119,937 kms. It's tungsten metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT. The Silverado LT is one of the most popular trims and offers some excellent equipment. Standard on this 1500 LT are stylish aluminum wheels, a very handy EZ-Lift and lower tailgate, an 8 inch touchscreen display with Chevy MyLink, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio and OnStar with 4G LTE. Furthermore, steering wheel audio controls, power windows, remote keyless entry and GM's Stabilitrak also comes included in this trim level. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Mylink, Onstar, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600
