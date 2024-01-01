$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Ford F-150
XLT- SiriusXM
2016 Ford F-150
XLT- SiriusXM
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
167,011KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTEW1EP7GFB38237
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 167,011 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
SiriusXM, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, SYNC!
The 2016 F-150 has multiple trims, body styles, engine and drivelines which help provide a solution for any person shopping for a truck. This 2016 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver.This 4X4 pickup has 167,011 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. The XLT for 2016 has improved style, appearance and dependability making it one of the best trucks around. It comes standard with features power windows, power locks, remote keyless entry and SiriusXM satellite radio. Steering wheel audio controls, fog lamps, power mirrors and chrome front and rear bumpers also come on this impressive truck giving you everything you could want and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Sync.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP7GFB38237.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
The 2016 F-150 has multiple trims, body styles, engine and drivelines which help provide a solution for any person shopping for a truck. This 2016 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver.This 4X4 pickup has 167,011 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. The XLT for 2016 has improved style, appearance and dependability making it one of the best trucks around. It comes standard with features power windows, power locks, remote keyless entry and SiriusXM satellite radio. Steering wheel audio controls, fog lamps, power mirrors and chrome front and rear bumpers also come on this impressive truck giving you everything you could want and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Sync.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP7GFB38237.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Aluminum Wheels, ABS, Tires - Rear All-Terrain, Power Steering, Privacy Glass, Tow Hooks, Tires - Front All-Terrain, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Conventional Spare Tire, Four Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Mirror(s), Brake Assist, Inte...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Taylor Automall
2019 Chevrolet Corvette 1LT- Leather Seats - $482 B/W 36,812 KM $62,998 + tax & lic
2014 Buick Enclave Leather- Cooled Seats - Leather Seats 116,588 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 2500 HD AT4- Leather Seats - Cooled Seats - $524 B/W 47,539 KM $74,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Taylor Automall
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2016 Ford F-150