Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2016 GMC Terrain
2016 GMC Terrain
SLE- Bluetooth - Low Mileage
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
60,102KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9979295
- Stock #: 23389AA
- VIN: 2GKALNEK3G6312838
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 60,102 KM
Vehicle Description
The GMC Terrain is a nimble crossover SUV that offers an attractive interior with great fuel economy and plenty of desirable features. This 2016 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2016 GMC Terrain is the perfect combination of excellent styling, utility and efficiency. For 2016, the Terrain's bold design has been updated and features a new hood design, redesigned front and rear fascia with chrome accents, new LED running lamps and a new 3-bar grille design that is distinctively GMC. Every Terrain is built with precision and distinguishing features, which are a true testament to the craftsmanship and detail that goes into every GMC. This low mileage SUV has just 60,102 kms. It's onyx black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Terrain's trim level is SLE. This impressive Terrain SLE comes with stylish aluminum wheels, bluetooth connectivity for your smart phone, SiriusXM radio, remote keyless entry, a rear vision camera, air conditioning, Stabilitrak and a 7 inch colour touch screen entertainment system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, A/c, Touch Screen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD), MP3 Player, Tire Pressure Monitor, Heated Front Seat(s), Adjustable Steering W...
