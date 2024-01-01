$13,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Manual
Location
Platinum Auto Sales
2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
613-561-4857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 186,120 KM
Vehicle Description
?? Introducing the 2017 Cruze LT: Where Style Meets Thrill! ??
Rev up your drive with our 2017 Cruze LT, the epitome of sleek sophistication paired with the excitement of manual transmission. This beauty isn't just a car; it's a statement, a declaration of your passion for the road.
Featuring a responsive manual transmission, every gear change becomes a symphony of precision and control, putting you firmly in command of the driving experience. Say goodbye to monotony and hello to pure driving pleasure!
But wait, there's more! Our Cruze LT doesn't just excel in performance; it's packed with tech-savvy features to elevate your journey. From the intuitive infotainment system to the advanced safety technologies, every aspect of this car is designed to enhance your driving experience.
Whether you're navigating city streets or cruising down the highway, the 2017 Cruze LT delivers unparalleled efficiency without compromising on power. With its turbocharged engine, you'll enjoy spirited acceleration and impressive fuel economy, making every trip a joyride.
So why settle for ordinary when you can have extraordinary? Experience the thrill of driving with the 2017 Cruze LT today!
Disclaimer: Actual features and specifications may vary. Please contact our dealership for the most accurate information.
Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!
Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.
Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved!
Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.
Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required).
$699 Certification Fee Includes 30 Day Guarantee, inquire for details.
If opting to not purchase certified, please consider the following *This Vehicle is not driveable and not certified, Certification is available for $699, which also includes 30 day/1000km guarantee, in which case the vehicle is then Fit and Driveable, inquire for details.
Please contact a sales representative to ensure options are exactly as stated. It is rare but sometimes the vin decoder makes errors.
