Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2017 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT is equipped with a 1.4L Turbocharged ECOTEC engine, Chevrolet MyLink Radio with a 7-inch diagonal colour touch-screen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Rear vision camera, Remote vehicle starter system, Keyless Open and Start and so much more! This vehicle comes with a clean CARFAX report. <p>**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**</p> <p>The above advertised price and payment quote are applicable to finance purchases. <strong>Cash pricing is an additional $699. </strong> We have done this in an effort to keep our advertised pricing competitive to the market. Please consult your sales professional for further details and an explanation of costs. <p> <p>WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!<p><strong> <p><strong>All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.<p> <p>Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.</p> <p>We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!</p> <p>Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!</p> <p>Office - 613-634-3262</p> <p>Kyle Hollett (Sales) - Extension 104 - Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Joe Purdy (Finance) - Extension 103 - Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Brian Doyle (Sales and Finance) - Extension 106 - Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Bradie Johnston (Director of Awesome Times) - Extension 101 - Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca</p>

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

220,173 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Auto BACKUP CAM - SUNROOF - REMOTE START

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Auto BACKUP CAM - SUNROOF - REMOTE START

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 11085863
  2. 11085863
  3. 11085863
  4. 11085863
  5. 11085863
  6. 11085863
  7. 11085863
  8. 11085863
  9. 11085863
  10. 11085863
  11. 11085863
  12. 11085863
  13. 11085863
  14. 11085863
  15. 11085863
  16. 11085863
  17. 11085863
  18. 11085863
  19. 11085863
  20. 11085863
  21. 11085863
  22. 11085863
  23. 11085863
  24. 11085863
  25. 11085863
  26. 11085863
  27. 11085863
  28. 11085863
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
220,173KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3G1BE5SM5HS590958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 220,173 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT is equipped with a 1.4L Turbocharged ECOTEC engine, Chevrolet MyLink Radio with a 7-inch diagonal colour touch-screen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Rear vision camera, Remote vehicle starter system, Keyless Open and Start and so much more! This vehicle comes with a clean CARFAX report.




**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



The above advertised price and payment quote are applicable to finance purchases. Cash pricing is an additional $699. We have done this in an effort to keep our advertised pricing competitive to the market. Please consult your sales professional for further details and an explanation of costs.



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Hollett (Sales) - Extension 104 - Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Purdy (Finance) - Extension 103 - Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian Doyle (Sales and Finance) - Extension 106 - Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Johnston (Director of Awesome Times) - Extension 101 - Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT LEATHER - REMOTE START - HEATED SEATS for sale in Kingston, ON
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT LEATHER - REMOTE START - HEATED SEATS 220,545 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Rondo LX CLEAN CARFAX - MANUAL TRANSMISSION for sale in Kingston, ON
2016 Kia Rondo LX CLEAN CARFAX - MANUAL TRANSMISSION 150,623 KM $13,695 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape CLEAN CARFAX - HEATED SEATS - 4WD for sale in Kingston, ON
2018 Ford Escape CLEAN CARFAX - HEATED SEATS - 4WD 105,079 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Cruze