Menu
Account
Sign In
BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. ACT NOW!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2017 Chevrolet Trax

93,682 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Trax

LT BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. ACT NOW!!!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Trax

LT BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. ACT NOW!!!

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

  1. 11302124
  2. 11302124
  3. 11302124
  4. 11302124
  5. 11302124
  6. 11302124
  7. 11302124
  8. 11302124
  9. 11302124
  10. 11302124
  11. 11302124
  12. 11302124
  13. 11302124
  14. 11302124
  15. 11302124
  16. 11302124
  17. 11302124
  18. 11302124
  19. 11302124
  20. 11302124
  21. 11302124
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
93,682KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNCJLSB1HL256700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240258
  • Mileage 93,682 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. ACT NOW!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston

Used 2020 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 2.4L ULTIMATE AWD!! LEATHER. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PANOROOF. NAV. 18
2020 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 2.4L ULTIMATE AWD!! LEATHER. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PANOROOF. NAV. 18" ALLOYS. PWR SEATS. B 82,554 KM $26,495 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Versa SV BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. for sale in Kingston, ON
2021 Nissan Versa SV BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. 66,935 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Trax LT BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. ACT NOW!!! for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 Chevrolet Trax LT BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. ACT NOW!!! 93,682 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

Call Dealer

888-239-XXXX

(click to show)

888-239-7066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Trax