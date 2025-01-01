$18,200+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
Location
Petersen's Garage
1493 John Counter Blvd, Kingston, ON K7M 3L5
613-546-1048
$18,200
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,128KM
VIN 2c4rdgbg5hr751059
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2912
- Mileage 88,128 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Petersen's Garage
2001 Volkswagen New Beetle 2dr Cpe GLS Auto 120,736 KM $3,500 + tax & lic
2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 4dr Sdn 3.2L 4MATIC 159,518 KM $5,500 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 221,929 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
Email Petersen's Garage
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petersen's Garage
1493 John Counter Blvd, Kingston, ON K7M 3L5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-546-XXXX(click to show)
$18,200
+ taxes & licensing>
Petersen's Garage
613-546-1048
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan