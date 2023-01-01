$26,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-9
Signature * LEATHER * SUNROOF * NAVIGATION *
Location
Ashie Motor Sales
624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3
$26,495
- Listing ID: 10506138
- Stock #: 141346
- VIN: JM3TCBEY2H0141346
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,903 KM
Vehicle Description
ZERO ADMIN FEES. ZERO FINANCE FEES. - Other dealerships charge up to $2000 extra for fees, do you like paying extra?
7 PASSENGER!!
Why pick Ashie Motor Sales? We are Kingston's highest rated car dealership.
We have been the most trusted name in auto sales since 1977. Every vehicle we sell comes with a 6 month/unlimited kilometre warranty FREE! We are one of the only dealerships left that doesn't charge ANY fees. We have ZERO ADMIN FEES AND ZERO FINANCE FEES! We have won the Best Priced Dealer Award 2 years in a row! And we have a perfect 5.0 star GOOGLE REVIEW! We have been proudly serving Kingston, Napanee, Gananoque, Belleville, Brockville, Trenton, Smiths Falls, Perth, Cobourg and Westport for over 45 years.
Financing is available here at the dealership through most major banks, with great rates and flexible terms for you to choose from. Our experienced Financial Service Professional will explain all of your financing options with you and answer any questions you may have. We offer low finance rates, same day approval with NO HIDDEN FEES! Every vehicle from Ashie Motors is safetied and certified with a CarFax vehicle history report. And if you are looking for extra protection, we have extended warranty options that cover almost everything on the vehicle for up to 5 years!
Looking to trade in your vehicle? Our Certified Professional Appraiser will provide you with an in depth evaluation. Click the Trade-In Appraisal link on our website or give us a call and we would be happy to provide you with a full assessment on your car or truck.
We believe that taking care of a customer after the sale is just as important as before the sale. We have been in business for almost half a century because of that philosophy. Come visit us today at 624 Princess St, Kingston and you'll see why our customer service is second to none.
Click NOW to lock in the lowest finance rate, with NO DOWN PAYMENT! (OAC) Go to our website to APPLY ONLINE or give us a call!
Vehicle Features
