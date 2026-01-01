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2017 Mazda MAZDA3
SE
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
SE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
162,032KM
VIN JM1BN1T73H1152594
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,032 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Mazda Connect, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control
Every detail is designed with the utmost care to create a new level of connectedness between you, your 2017 Mazda3 and the road. This 2017 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Built to be affordable and fun, the 2017 Mazda3 pushes the limits of what you expect in a compact sedan. This Mazda3 is sure to turn heads while impressing everyone with its efficient engines and fuel economy. Innovation continues in the advanced technologies, which focuses on style, convenience and utmost comfort.
This sedan has 162,032 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Mazda3's trim level is SE. Upgrading to the 2018 Mazda3 SE comes equipped with Bluetooth connectivity right on the steering wheel that lets you safely stay in touch with family and friends while driving down the road. Other features on this impressive trim include smart city brake support, air conditioning, aluminum wheels, a 60/40 split rear seat, cruise control, push button start, leatherette seat surfaces and it even comes with heated front seats!
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Every detail is designed with the utmost care to create a new level of connectedness between you, your 2017 Mazda3 and the road. This 2017 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Built to be affordable and fun, the 2017 Mazda3 pushes the limits of what you expect in a compact sedan. This Mazda3 is sure to turn heads while impressing everyone with its efficient engines and fuel economy. Innovation continues in the advanced technologies, which focuses on style, convenience and utmost comfort.
This sedan has 162,032 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Mazda3's trim level is SE. Upgrading to the 2018 Mazda3 SE comes equipped with Bluetooth connectivity right on the steering wheel that lets you safely stay in touch with family and friends while driving down the road. Other features on this impressive trim include smart city brake support, air conditioning, aluminum wheels, a 60/40 split rear seat, cruise control, push button start, leatherette seat surfaces and it even comes with heated front seats!
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
613-549-1311
2017 Mazda MAZDA3