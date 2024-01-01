Menu
SL PLATINUM AWD!! PANOROOF. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. LEATHER.NAV. 19 ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. PWR SEAT. PWR LIFTGATE. LANE ASSIST. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. KEYLESS ENTRY. REMOTE START. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

2017 Nissan Rogue

75,046 KM

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL Platinum SL PLATINUM AWD!! PANOROOF. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. LEATHER.NAV. 19" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. PWR SEAT. PWR LIFTGATE. LANE ASSIST. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. KEYLESS ENTRY. REMOTE START. DUAL A/C.

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL Platinum SL PLATINUM AWD!! PANOROOF. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. LEATHER.NAV. 19" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. PWR SEAT. PWR LIFTGATE. LANE ASSIST. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. KEYLESS ENTRY. REMOTE START. DUAL A/C.

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

75,046KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MVXHC774596

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 240215
  Mileage 75,046 KM

SL PLATINUM AWD!! PANOROOF. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. LEATHER.NAV. 19" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. PWR SEAT. PWR LIFTGATE. LANE ASSIST. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. KEYLESS ENTRY. REMOTE START. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Power Steering

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

AWD
CVT

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

2017 Nissan Rogue