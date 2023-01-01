Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2017 RAM ProMaster City SLT is packed with features like 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir 2 engine, Bluetooth connectivity for phone and streaming audio, Power windows with one-touch down function, Overhead storage bin, Rear doors with 180-degree opening and lots more! The 2017 RAM ProMaster City SLT is ideal for small businesses, delivery services and comes with a clean CARFAX. <p> <p>**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**</p> <p>WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!</p> <p>All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.</p> <p>Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.</p> <p>We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!</p> <p>Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!</p> <p>Office - 613-634-3262</p> <p>Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca</p>

2017 RAM ProMaster

79,429 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 RAM ProMaster

City SLT DUAL SLIDER - ONLY 79,500KM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM ProMaster

City SLT DUAL SLIDER - ONLY 79,500KM

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 10688553
  2. 10688553
  3. 10688553
  4. 10688553
  5. 10688553
  6. 10688553
  7. 10688553
  8. 10688553
  9. 10688553
  10. 10688553
  11. 10688553
  12. 10688553
  13. 10688553
  14. 10688553
  15. 10688553
  16. 10688553
  17. 10688553
  18. 10688553
  19. 10688553
  20. 10688553
  21. 10688553
  22. 10688553
  23. 10688553
  24. 10688553
  25. 10688553
  26. 10688553
  27. 10688553
  28. 10688553
  29. 10688553
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
79,429KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ZFBERFDBXH6G36112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10804
  • Mileage 79,429 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 RAM ProMaster City SLT is packed with features like 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir 2 engine, Bluetooth connectivity for phone and streaming audio, Power windows with one-touch down function, Overhead storage bin, Rear doors with 180-degree opening and lots more! The 2017 RAM ProMaster City SLT is ideal for small businesses, delivery services and comes with a clean CARFAX.






**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

Used 2017 RAM 1500 SLT ECO DIESEL - REMOTE START for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 RAM 1500 SLT ECO DIESEL - REMOTE START 86,583 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 Lariat REMOTE START & TAILGATE - FORDPASS - 2.7 ECOBOOST for sale in Kingston, ON
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat REMOTE START & TAILGATE - FORDPASS - 2.7 ECOBOOST 79,481 KM $41,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT HYBRID - 2.4kW OUTPUT - ONLY 4,700KM for sale in Kingston, ON
2022 Ford F-150 XLT HYBRID - 2.4kW OUTPUT - ONLY 4,700KM 4,685 KM $58,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2017 RAM ProMaster