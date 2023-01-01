$24,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
FWD 4DR LS W/1LS
Location
3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
67,990KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9447142
- VIN: 2GNAXHEVXJ6152886
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 67,990 KM
Vehicle Description
Come check out this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LX. It is Front wheel drive. Options include a touch screen with back up camera, heated seats, climate control, Bluetooth, cruise control, steering wheel controls, power windows, power locks, remote entry, remote start and much more
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Telematics
