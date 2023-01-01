Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

67,990 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Hallam Auto Sales

613-634-9501

FWD 4DR LS W/1LS

FWD 4DR LS W/1LS

Location

Hallam Auto Sales

3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9

613-634-9501

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

67,990KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9447142
  • VIN: 2GNAXHEVXJ6152886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,990 KM

Vehicle Description

Come check out this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LX. It is Front wheel drive. Options include a touch screen with back up camera, heated seats, climate control, Bluetooth, cruise control, steering wheel controls, power windows, power locks, remote entry, remote start and much more

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hallam Auto Sales

Hallam Auto Sales

3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9

613-634-9501

