Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2

613-561-4857

140,066KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RDJDG9JC439237

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 140,066 KM

Vehicle Description

?? Introducing the 2018 Dodge Durango GT AWD: Where Power Meets Panache! ??



Buckle up, thrill-seekers, because this beast of a machine is ready to redefine your driving experience! With its muscular design and undeniable presence on the road, the Durango GT AWD commands attention at every turn.



Under the hood, you'll find a ferocious 3.6-liter V6 engine, delivering an exhilarating 295 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. Paired with an advanced all-wheel-drive system, this SUV tackles any terrain with confidence, whether it's conquering snow-covered streets or navigating winding mountain roads.



But wait, there's more! Inside, the Durango spoils you with luxurious comfort and cutting-edge technology. Sink into the available leather-trimmed seats and enjoy the convenience of the Uconnect infotainment system, complete with an 8.4-inch touchscreen display and seamless smartphone integration.



Safety? Check. The Durango GT AWD comes equipped with a suite of advanced safety features, including blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control, ensuring peace of mind on every journey.



So why settle for ordinary when you can have extraordinary? Elevate your driving game with the 2018 Dodge Durango GT AWD – where power, style, and performance converge in perfect harmony.



?? Disclaimer: While we strive for accuracy, please note that specific features and availability may vary. Contact us for the most up-to-date information. ??



Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

