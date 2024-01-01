$28,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Durango
GT
Location
Platinum Auto Sales
2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
613-561-4857
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 140,066 KM
Vehicle Description
?? Introducing the 2018 Dodge Durango GT AWD: Where Power Meets Panache! ??
Buckle up, thrill-seekers, because this beast of a machine is ready to redefine your driving experience! With its muscular design and undeniable presence on the road, the Durango GT AWD commands attention at every turn.
Under the hood, you'll find a ferocious 3.6-liter V6 engine, delivering an exhilarating 295 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. Paired with an advanced all-wheel-drive system, this SUV tackles any terrain with confidence, whether it's conquering snow-covered streets or navigating winding mountain roads.
But wait, there's more! Inside, the Durango spoils you with luxurious comfort and cutting-edge technology. Sink into the available leather-trimmed seats and enjoy the convenience of the Uconnect infotainment system, complete with an 8.4-inch touchscreen display and seamless smartphone integration.
Safety? Check. The Durango GT AWD comes equipped with a suite of advanced safety features, including blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control, ensuring peace of mind on every journey.
So why settle for ordinary when you can have extraordinary? Elevate your driving game with the 2018 Dodge Durango GT AWD – where power, style, and performance converge in perfect harmony.
?? Disclaimer: While we strive for accuracy, please note that specific features and availability may vary. Contact us for the most up-to-date information. ??
Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!
Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.
Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved!
Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.
Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required).
$699 Certification Fee Includes 30 Day Guarantee, inquire for details.
If opting to not purchase certified, please consider the following *This Vehicle is not driveable and not certified, Certification is available for $699, which also includes 30 day/1000km guarantee, in which case the vehicle is then Fit and Driveable, inquire for details.
Please contact a sales representative to ensure options are exactly as stated. It is rare but sometimes the vin decoder makes errors.
