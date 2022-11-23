$36,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,998
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2018 Dodge Durango
2018 Dodge Durango
Citadel Platinum- Certified - $266 B/W
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$36,998
+ taxes & licensing
97,056KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9335131
- Stock #: 23121A
- VIN: 1C4RDJEG4JC439161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 23121A
- Mileage 97,056 KM
Vehicle Description
With muscular looks, comfortable seating, and satisfying driving dynamics, this Dodge Durango has everything you could want in a mid-size SUV. This 2018 Dodge Durango is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This Dodge Durango offers drivers the best of everything. It starts with a well-appointed interior with a generous amount of room for cargo and passengers. Muscular styling sets this Durango apart from the softer crossovers on the market. Impressive confidence comes from a powerful, yet efficient drivetrain. The standard all-wheel drive capability is balanced by plush, upscale interior details making for a well-balanced, family friendly SUV. This SUV has 97,056 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Durango's trim level is Citadel Platinum. Trust this 2018 Dodge Durango Citadel to get you where you need to go in style. Premium comfort is found in the eight-way power driver seat with lumbar support. Other features guaranteed to impress include a distinct appearance package, a heated steering wheel, a power moonroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, remote start, Nappa leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, cruise control, Uconnect 8.4 with nine performance speakers, along with wireless streaming. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RDJEG4JC439161.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
THE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ADVANTAGE
Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer’s Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, and an Exchange Privilege.
OUR VEHICLES ARE PRE-OWNED. IT DOESN’T MEAN WE LOVE THEM ANY LESS.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $265.71 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $48359 ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
BRIGHT WHITE,REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE -inc: Blu-Ray Compatible Dual Screen Video Rear Seat Video System,TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Automall
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4