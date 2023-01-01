Menu
<b>Navigation, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist, Rear View Camera!</b><br> <br> Perfectly comfortable on the city streets or on the off road trails, this EcoSport will not disappoint with its agile and eager attitude. This 2018 Ford EcoSport is fresh on our lot in Kingston. <br> <br>Offering an excellent driving position and one of the roomiest rear seats in its class, this Ford EcoSport is the perfect compact SUV for all ages. It's ready for whatever road trip you have in store, with enough cargo space to easily fit large suitcases with ease. Thanks to its compact size, this EcoSport is incredibly easy to drive with excellent visibility and maneuverability on the tightest of city streets. Wherever you're headed, the Ford EcoSport is sure to impress.This SUV has 68,955 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our EcoSports trim level is Titanium AWD. This EcoSport Titanium gives you a lot of luxury and technology in a small crossover. It comes with leatherette seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, navigation, and 9-speaker premium audio, aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, a rearview camera, blind spot assist, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=MAJ6P1WL7JC159701 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=MAJ6P1WL7JC159701</a>.

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 68,955 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist, Rear View Camera!

Perfectly comfortable on the city streets or on the off road trails, this EcoSport will not disappoint with its agile and eager attitude. This 2018 Ford EcoSport is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

Offering an excellent driving position and one of the roomiest rear seats in its class, this Ford EcoSport is the perfect compact SUV for all ages. It’s ready for whatever road trip you have in store, with enough cargo space to easily fit large suitcases with ease. Thanks to its compact size, this EcoSport is incredibly easy to drive with excellent visibility and maneuverability on the tightest of city streets. Wherever you’re headed, the Ford EcoSport is sure to impress.This SUV has 68,955 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our EcoSport's trim level is Titanium AWD. This EcoSport Titanium gives you a lot of luxury and technology in a small crossover. It comes with leatherette seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, navigation, and 9-speaker premium audio, aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, a rearview camera, blind spot assist, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=MAJ6P1WL7JC159701.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

ENGINE: 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Traction Control, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Automatic Headlights, MP3 Player, Heated Mirrors, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Daytime Running Lights

