2018 Ford Transit Connect

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,488 + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 7 0 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9369625

9369625 VIN: NM0LS7E72J1368551

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 68,706 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Trailer Hitch Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.