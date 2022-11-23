Menu
2018 Ford Transit Connect

68,706 KM

Details

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

XL w/Dual Sliding Doors / Clean CarFax

XL w/Dual Sliding Doors / Clean CarFax

Location

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

$35,488

+ taxes & licensing

68,706KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9369625
  • VIN: NM0LS7E72J1368551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 68,706 KM

Vehicle Description

The Ford Transit Connect is a versatile little workhorse ideal for zipping around town that would make larger vans feel a size too big. Powered by a four-cylinder engine, the front-wheel drive Transit Connect is fuel efficient and has handling that makes it easy to place on the road or squeeze into tight parking spots.

 

Features include a Fuel Efficient 2.5L Engine, Dual Sliding Doors, Backup Camera, CD Player, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Tire Pressure Monitor, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes and more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Trailer Hitch
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Wheel Covers

Paulette Auto Sales

