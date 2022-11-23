$35,488+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Transit Connect
XL w/Dual Sliding Doors / Clean CarFax
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9369625
- VIN: NM0LS7E72J1368551
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 68,706 KM
Vehicle Description
The Ford Transit Connect is a versatile little workhorse ideal for zipping around town that would make larger vans feel a size too big. Powered by a four-cylinder engine, the front-wheel drive Transit Connect is fuel efficient and has handling that makes it easy to place on the road or squeeze into tight parking spots.
Features include a Fuel Efficient 2.5L Engine, Dual Sliding Doors, Backup Camera, CD Player, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Tire Pressure Monitor, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes and more!
Vehicle Features
