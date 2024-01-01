$32,990+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Platinum Auto Sales
2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
613-561-4857
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,098 KM
Vehicle Description
Ready to elevate your driving experience? Introducing the 2018 GMC Sierra SLE, a beast of a truck that's been given a jaw-dropping makeover. This isn't just any Sierra; it's been fitted with a custom aftermarket lift, wheels, and tires that take its rugged appeal to new heightsliterally!
Under the hood, you'll find a robust engine that delivers power and performance, whether you're cruising on the highway or tackling off-road trails. The spacious and comfortable interior is packed with modern features to keep you connected and entertained, making every journey a pleasure.
But let's talk about that custom lift, shall we? It's not just for show; it enhances the Sierra's off-road capabilities, giving you the confidence to conquer any terrain with ease. Paired with stylish aftermarket wheels and aggressive tires, this truck not only looks the part but also delivers unmatched performance.
Safety is never compromised, with advanced features to keep you and your passengers protected on the road. From adaptive cruise control to lane departure warning, the Sierra has got you covered.
So, why settle for ordinary when you can have extraordinary? Don't miss your chance to own this one-of-a-kind 2018 GMC Sierra SLE with its stunning aftermarket upgrades. It's the perfect blend of style, performance, and capability, making it a true standout in its class.
Disclaimer: All aftermarket modifications were professionally installed and may affect the vehicle's warranty. Please inquire for more details.
Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!
Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.
Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved!
Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.
Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required).
$699 Certification Fee Includes 30 Day Guarantee, inquire for details.
If opting to not purchase certified, please consider the following *This Vehicle is not driveable and not certified, Certification is available for $699, which also includes 30 day/1000km guarantee, in which case the vehicle is then Fit and Driveable, inquire for details.
Please contact a sales representative to ensure options are exactly as stated. It is rare but sometimes the vin decoder makes errors.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Platinum Auto Sales
Platinum Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-561-4857