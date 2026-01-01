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2018 Hyundai Elantra

158,939 KM

Details Features

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Hyundai Elantra

Sport

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14280965

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Sport

Location

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2

613-561-4857

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Contact Seller

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
158,939KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD04LB2JU514878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,939 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Platinum Auto Sales

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
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$14,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Platinum Auto Sales

613-561-4857

2018 Hyundai Elantra