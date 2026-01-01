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2018 Hyundai Elantra
Sport
2018 Hyundai Elantra
Sport
Location
Platinum Auto Sales
2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
613-561-4857
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
158,939KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD04LB2JU514878
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 158,939 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Platinum Auto Sales
2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
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$14,990
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Platinum Auto Sales
613-561-4857
2018 Hyundai Elantra