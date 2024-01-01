Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>?? Unleash Your Inner Adventurer with the 2018 Hyundai Kona SEL! ??</p> <p>Rev up your excitement and hit the road in style with this dynamic 4-door sport utility vehicle! Crafted for the modern explorer, the Kona SELpacks a punch with its efficient 2.0-liter 4-cylinder gasoline engine, ensuring every drive is a thrilling journey.</p> <p>Step inside and experience the perfect blend of comfort and functionality. The spacious interior welcomes you with open arms, offering ample room for passengers and cargo alike. Whether youre cruising through city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway, the Kona SELhas you covered.</p> <p>But wait, theres more! Equipped with advanced safety features, including traction control and stability management, this vehicle keeps you secure and confident on the road. Plus, with its sleek design and eye-catching exterior, youll turn heads wherever you go.</p> <p>Dont just dream about your next adventure make it a reality with the 2018 Hyundai Kona SEL FWD. Visit our showroom today and let the journey begin!</p> <p>?? Disclaimer: Features and specifications may vary. Please consult with our sales team for the most accurate information.</p> <p> Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!<br /> Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.<br /> Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved!<br /> Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.<br /> Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required).<br /> $699 Certification Fee Includes 30 Day Guarantee, inquire for details. <br /> If opting to not purchase certified, please consider the following *This Vehicle is not driveable and not certified, Certification is available for $699, which also includes 30 day/1000km guarantee, in which case the vehicle is then Fit and Driveable, inquire for details.<br /> Please contact a sales representative to ensure options are exactly as stated. It is rare but sometimes the vin decoder makes errors.<br /> </p>

2018 Hyundai KONA

96,357 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred

Location

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2

613-561-4857

Contact Seller

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
96,357KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K22AA9JU130662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 130662
  • Mileage 96,357 KM

Vehicle Description

?? Unleash Your Inner Adventurer with the 2018 Hyundai Kona SEL! ??



Rev up your excitement and hit the road in style with this dynamic 4-door sport utility vehicle! Crafted for the modern explorer, the Kona SELpacks a punch with its efficient 2.0-liter 4-cylinder gasoline engine, ensuring every drive is a thrilling journey.



Step inside and experience the perfect blend of comfort and functionality. The spacious interior welcomes you with open arms, offering ample room for passengers and cargo alike. Whether you're cruising through city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway, the Kona SELhas you covered.



But wait, there's more! Equipped with advanced safety features, including traction control and stability management, this vehicle keeps you secure and confident on the road. Plus, with its sleek design and eye-catching exterior, you'll turn heads wherever you go.



Don't just dream about your next adventure make it a reality with the 2018 Hyundai Kona SEL FWD. Visit our showroom today and let the journey begin!



?? Disclaimer: Features and specifications may vary. Please consult with our sales team for the most accurate information.



Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!

Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.

Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved!

Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.

Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required).

$699 Certification Fee Includes 30 Day Guarantee, inquire for details.

If opting to not purchase certified, please consider the following *This Vehicle is not driveable and not certified, Certification is available for $699, which also includes 30 day/1000km guarantee, in which case the vehicle is then Fit and Driveable, inquire for details.

Please contact a sales representative to ensure options are exactly as stated. It is rare but sometimes the vin decoder makes errors.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales

Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in Kingston, ON
2014 Mazda CX-5 GS 147,990 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 PREMIUM for sale in Kingston, ON
2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 PREMIUM 119,114 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic LX for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 Honda Civic LX 144,052 KM $16,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-4857

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales

613-561-4857

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai KONA