$21,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred
2018 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred
Location
Platinum Auto Sales
2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
613-561-4857
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 130662
- Mileage 96,357 KM
Vehicle Description
?? Unleash Your Inner Adventurer with the 2018 Hyundai Kona SEL! ??
Rev up your excitement and hit the road in style with this dynamic 4-door sport utility vehicle! Crafted for the modern explorer, the Kona SELpacks a punch with its efficient 2.0-liter 4-cylinder gasoline engine, ensuring every drive is a thrilling journey.
Step inside and experience the perfect blend of comfort and functionality. The spacious interior welcomes you with open arms, offering ample room for passengers and cargo alike. Whether you're cruising through city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway, the Kona SELhas you covered.
But wait, there's more! Equipped with advanced safety features, including traction control and stability management, this vehicle keeps you secure and confident on the road. Plus, with its sleek design and eye-catching exterior, you'll turn heads wherever you go.
Don't just dream about your next adventure make it a reality with the 2018 Hyundai Kona SEL FWD. Visit our showroom today and let the journey begin!
?? Disclaimer: Features and specifications may vary. Please consult with our sales team for the most accurate information.
Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!
Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.
Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved!
Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.
Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required).
$699 Certification Fee Includes 30 Day Guarantee, inquire for details.
If opting to not purchase certified, please consider the following *This Vehicle is not driveable and not certified, Certification is available for $699, which also includes 30 day/1000km guarantee, in which case the vehicle is then Fit and Driveable, inquire for details.
Please contact a sales representative to ensure options are exactly as stated. It is rare but sometimes the vin decoder makes errors.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Platinum Auto Sales
Platinum Auto Sales
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-561-4857