FULLY LOADED 2.0T LIMITED AWD !!! ALLOYS. LEATHER. PANOROOF. HEATED/COOLED SEATS. HEATED WHEEL. NAV. PWR SEATS. CARPLAY. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. PWR GROUP. DUAL A/C. AUTO-START. LANE-ASSIST.

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

94,387 KM

Details

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Limited $1000 FINANCE CREDIT!! INQUIRE IN STORE!! FULLY LOADED 2.0T LIMITED AWD !!! ALLOYS. LEATHER. PANORO

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Limited $1000 FINANCE CREDIT!! INQUIRE IN STORE!! FULLY LOADED 2.0T LIMITED AWD !!! ALLOYS. LEATHER. PANORO

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

94,387KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMZUDLA5JH075494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,387 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED 2.0T LIMITED AWD !!! ALLOYS. LEATHER. PANOROOF. HEATED/COOLED SEATS. HEATED WHEEL. NAV. PWR SEATS. CARPLAY. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. PWR GROUP. DUAL A/C. AUTO-START. LANE-ASSIST. DON'T MISS THIS !!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe