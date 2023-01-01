2018 Kia Soul

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 7 , 5 2 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10453746

10453746 Stock #: 10705

10705 VIN: KNDJN2A20J7513145

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 197,526 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.