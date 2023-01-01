Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

76,501 KM

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

NAVIGATION - AWD - PANORAMIC MOON ROOF

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

NAVIGATION - AWD - PANORAMIC MOON ROOF

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

76,501KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9619168
  • Stock #: 10471
  • VIN: WDDWH4KB4JF651564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10471
  • Mileage 76,501 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Base is a luxury car that combines style, performance, and comfort in one sophisticated package. With its leather interior, advanced technology, all-wheel drive,8-Way Power Driver Seat, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Heated Front Seats, Leather Upholstery, 7-Inch Central Display, Bluetooth Connectivity, MB-Tex Dashboard, Rearview Camera, Smartphone Integration, Attention Assist, Collision Prevention Assist Plus, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Rearview Camera, This 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Base is in excellent condition, has only 57,000 km on the odometer a balance of Mercedes Manufacturer warranty and a clean CARFAX.


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

