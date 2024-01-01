$19,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Sentra
1.8 SV
2018 Nissan Sentra
1.8 SV
Location
Platinum Auto Sales
2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
613-561-4857
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 41,200 KM
Vehicle Description
?? 2018 Nissan Sentra SV: Where Style Meets Efficiency! ??
Buckle up, folks! Dive into the sleek sophistication of our 2018 Nissan Sentra SV. With fewer kilometers than your average gym rat runs in a year, this beauty is practically brand new! Whether you're cruising city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway, this Sentra promises a ride as smooth as silk pajamas on a summer night.
Under the hood, you'll find a spirited 1.8L 4-cylinder engine that's more eager to please than a puppy with a new chew toy. Paired with a seamless Xtronic CVT transmission, every gear change feels like a high-five from the car itself.
Step inside, and you're greeted by a cabin that's as cozy as your favorite coffee shop. With plush seating, intuitive controls, and a plethora of tech features, it's the perfect sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of the outside world.
But wait, there's more! Our Sentra SV comes loaded with advanced safety features to keep you and your loved ones protected. From the Blind Spot Warning to the Rear Cross Traffic Alert, it's like having a personal bodyguard on board.
In terms of efficiency, this Sentra is the Einstein of the automotive world. Boasting impressive fuel economy, it'll have you saying goodbye to frequent gas station visits and hello to more road trips!
So, why settle for ordinary when you can have extraordinary? Swing by our showroom today and experience the magic of the 2018 Nissan Sentra SV. Trust us; your daily commute will thank you.
Disclaimer: Vehicle specifications and kilometers may vary. Please contact us for accurate details.
Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales
Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.
Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved!
Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.
Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston
$699 Certification Fee Includes 30 Day Guarantee, inquire for details.
If opting to not purchase certified, please consider the following *This Vehicle is not driveable and not certified, Certification is available for $699, which also includes 30 day/1000km guarantee, in which case the vehicle is then Fit and Driveable, inquire for details.
Please contact a sales representative to ensure options are exactly as stated. It is rare but sometimes the vin decoder makes errors.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
