2018 Subaru Forester

69,192 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2.0XT Touring EYE SIGHT PKG - NAVIGATION - LEATHER

Location

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Logo_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Your 2018 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touring w/EyeSight Package (CVT) 4dr All-Wheel Drive is a capable SUV stacked with amazing features! Full leather interior, power driver seat, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, backup cam with monitoring system, paddle shifters, lane assist, intelligent cruise, moonroof and so much more! This vehicle has a clean carfax with super low KM for its year!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

