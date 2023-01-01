$32,500+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Camry
XSE
Location
3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9
88,512KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9961946
- Stock #: 799
- VIN: 4T1B61HK3JU076420
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,512 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Two Tone Paint Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
