2018 Toyota Camry

88,512 KM

Details Description Features

$32,500

+ tax & licensing
$32,500

+ taxes & licensing

Hallam Auto Sales

613-634-9501

XSE

XSE

Location

3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9

88,512KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9961946
  • Stock #: 799
  • VIN: 4T1B61HK3JU076420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,512 KM

Vehicle Description

Come check out this 2018 Toyota Camry XSE. It has a panoramic sunroof, red leather interior, touch screen, back up camera, bluetooth, cruise control, steering wheel controls, climate control, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power seat, remote entry and much more. This vehicle won't last long!!!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Two Tone Paint Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

