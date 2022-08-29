$42,998+ tax & licensing
$42,998
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2019 Buick Enclave
2019 Buick Enclave
Essence- Certified - Heated Seats - $309 B/W
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$42,998
+ taxes & licensing
50,065KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9309220
- Stock #: 23124A
- VIN: 5GAEVAKW9KJ302013
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Slate Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 50,065 KM
Vehicle Description
With refinement that rivals far more expensive luxury SUVs, the Buick Enclave is an easy choice for well appointed family haulers. This 2019 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This 2019 Buick Enclave is a full-size crossover SUV with ample space for passengers and cargo and plenty of luxury appointments. It offers three rows of seating and an exceptionally quiet ride for an SUV plus the bonus of a family-friendly price. If you're looking for an alternative to expensive luxury SUVs from the import brands, check out the Buick Enclave. This SUV has 50,065 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's dark slate metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Enclave's trim level is Essence. This Buick Enclave was built with luxury in mind. Interior convenience and comfort comes from blind spot monitoring with lane change alert and rear cross traffic alert, rear parking assistance, customizable Driver Information Centre with colour display, 4G WiFi, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, heated power front seats, auto dimming rear view mirror, hands free keyless entry, rear view camera, remote start, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, and rear climate controls while an infotainment system with an 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free and voice recognition, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, and USB and aux jacks keep you connected. This Enclave also has impeccable exterior style, dual exhaust outlet, aluminum wheels, hands free power programmable liftgate heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and LED lighting. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Hands Free Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Blind Spot Monitoring.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $308.80 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $56202 ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Temporary Spare Tire,Tires - Rear All-Season,Keyless Entry,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Remote Trunk Release,Rear Bucket Seats,Tire Pressure Monitor,Passenger Adjustable Lumbar,A/C,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Universal Garage Door O...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4