2019 Ford Explorer
XLT- Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - $222 B/W
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$28,998
+ taxes & licensing
112,447KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8DH0KGA00231
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 112,447 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360!
Plenty of power plus great fuel economy make this Ford Explorer a great choice. This 2019 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. This Explorer is safer, powerful, and more comfortable than ever before and continues to lead the midsize SUV segment. This SUV has 112,447 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. This Ford Explorer XLT is an excellent blend of features and value. It comes standard with a large color touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, SiriusXM radio, and streaming audio. It also includes stylish aluminum wheels, LED lights with front fog lights, dual-zone climate control, power front seats, split folding rear seats, a rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection and cross traffic alert, a proximity key, smart device remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sync 3, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360, Blind Spot Detection, Park Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8DH0KGA00231.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $221.77 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $40363 ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST (STD), Turbocharged, Power Door Locks, Auxiliary Audio Input, Keyless Entry, Cloth Seats, Driver Vanity Mirror, WiFi Hotspot, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear Benc...
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
2019 Ford Explorer