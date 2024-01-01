Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360!</b><br> <br> Plenty of power plus great fuel economy make this Ford Explorer a great choice. This 2019 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Kingston. <br> <br>This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. This Explorer is safer, powerful, and more comfortable than ever before and continues to lead the midsize SUV segment. This SUV has 112,447 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Explorers trim level is XLT. This Ford Explorer XLT is an excellent blend of features and value. It comes standard with a large color touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, SiriusXM radio, and streaming audio. It also includes stylish aluminum wheels, LED lights with front fog lights, dual-zone climate control, power front seats, split folding rear seats, a rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection and cross traffic alert, a proximity key, smart device remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sync 3, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360, Blind Spot Detection, Park Assist. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8DH0KGA00231 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8DH0KGA00231</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$221.77</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $40363 ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

2019 Ford Explorer

112,447 KM

Details Description Features

$28,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT- Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - $222 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT- Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - $222 B/W

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
112,447KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8DH0KGA00231

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 112,447 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360!

Plenty of power plus great fuel economy make this Ford Explorer a great choice. This 2019 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. This Explorer is safer, powerful, and more comfortable than ever before and continues to lead the midsize SUV segment. This SUV has 112,447 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. This Ford Explorer XLT is an excellent blend of features and value. It comes standard with a large color touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, SiriusXM radio, and streaming audio. It also includes stylish aluminum wheels, LED lights with front fog lights, dual-zone climate control, power front seats, split folding rear seats, a rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection and cross traffic alert, a proximity key, smart device remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sync 3, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360, Blind Spot Detection, Park Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8DH0KGA00231.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $221.77 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $40363 ). See dealer for details.

For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST (STD), Turbocharged, Power Door Locks, Auxiliary Audio Input, Keyless Entry, Cloth Seats, Driver Vanity Mirror, WiFi Hotspot, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear Benc...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Automall

Used 2016 Buick Encore Leather- Leather Seats - Bluetooth - $153 B/W for sale in Kingston, ON
2016 Buick Encore Leather- Leather Seats - Bluetooth - $153 B/W 69,904 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark LT- $111 B/W - Low Mileage for sale in Kingston, ON
2014 Chevrolet Spark LT- $111 B/W - Low Mileage 56,609 KM $12,998 + tax & lic
Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE- Bluetooth - OnStar for sale in Kingston, ON
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE- Bluetooth - OnStar 248,035 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Explorer